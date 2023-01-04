Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Short Interest Update

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,930,000 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the November 30th total of 7,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Evolent Health

In other Evolent Health news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total value of $3,225,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 626,479 shares in the company, valued at $18,368,364.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Seth Blackley sold 75,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $2,009,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 422,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,306,371.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total transaction of $3,225,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 626,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,368,364.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 295,000 shares of company stock worth $8,347,450. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evolent Health

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Evolent Health during the third quarter worth approximately $870,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Evolent Health by 4.0% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,534,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,073,000 after acquiring an additional 97,417 shares in the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the third quarter worth $270,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Evolent Health by 654.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 165,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,962,000 after acquiring an additional 143,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Evolent Health by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,730,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,162,000 after acquiring an additional 41,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health Stock Performance

NYSE:EVH opened at $26.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -179.85 and a beta of 1.56. Evolent Health has a 1-year low of $21.36 and a 1-year high of $39.78.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $352.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.57 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Evolent Health will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Evolent Health to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evolent Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.80.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

Featured Stories

