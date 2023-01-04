Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-one research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $146.71.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EXPE shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $134.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on Expedia Group from $132.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Expedia Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $87.68 on Wednesday. Expedia Group has a 1-year low of $82.39 and a 1-year high of $217.72. The firm has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The online travel company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 24.05%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Expedia Group will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $63,614.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,510.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,736 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 178,053 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $16,885,000 after buying an additional 6,632 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,632 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Expedia Group by 6.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 197,986 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $18,775,000 after purchasing an additional 11,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Expedia Group by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 79,583 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $7,547,000 after buying an additional 26,151 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Featured Articles

