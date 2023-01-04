Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Acquired by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,164 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $3,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $430,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter worth about $261,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,645 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 61.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,159 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 159.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 18,550 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 635 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $63,614.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,510.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXPE. Cowen decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $134.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Expedia Group from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Expedia Group from $134.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Expedia Group from $216.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Expedia Group from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.71.

EXPE stock opened at $87.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.56. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.39 and a 1-year high of $217.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.06 and its 200-day moving average is $98.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The online travel company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 4.95%. Equities analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

