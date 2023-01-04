Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,026 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $2,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXPE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,147,624 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,159,605,000 after purchasing an additional 741,856 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,216,952 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $494,724,000 after purchasing an additional 189,922 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 187.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $375,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,933 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,058,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Expedia Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,525,008 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $144,616,000 after buying an additional 30,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $63,614.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,510.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of EXPE opened at $87.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.39 and a 52-week high of $217.72.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The online travel company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 24.05%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on EXPE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Expedia Group to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.71.

About Expedia Group

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

