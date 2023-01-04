Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 3.5% of Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 6,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 113,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APCM Wealth Management for Individuals raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 4,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $106.51 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $64.10 and a twelve month high of $114.66. The company has a market capitalization of $438.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.52.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

