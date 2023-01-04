Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Motive Wealth Advisors

Motive Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 70.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sather Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.6% during the third quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 4,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.2% during the third quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 79.0% during the third quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 13,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 5,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.9% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 14,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM opened at $106.51 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $64.10 and a twelve month high of $114.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $438.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.64.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.52.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

