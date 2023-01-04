Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Hutchinson

First National Bank of Hutchinson reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 364,432,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,098,496,000 after buying an additional 8,825,023 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,144,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,573,746,000 after buying an additional 17,521,080 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 51,800,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,277,527,000 after buying an additional 19,403,556 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,180,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,575,190,000 after buying an additional 560,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,040,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,144,479,000 after buying an additional 3,131,617 shares during the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.52.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $106.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.52 and its 200-day moving average is $98.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $64.10 and a 12-month high of $114.66.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.71%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $276,175.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

