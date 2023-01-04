Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,893 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 92,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,761,000 after purchasing an additional 41,709 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 470,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,846,000 after acquiring an additional 11,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $96,062,000. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM opened at $106.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $438.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.11. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $64.10 and a 52 week high of $114.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $276,175.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. Barclays increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.52.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

