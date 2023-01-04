Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Guggenheim

Guggenheim lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a sell rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down from $98.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fate Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Fate Therapeutics Stock Performance

FATE opened at $10.17 on Tuesday. Fate Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $988.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $14.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.34 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 425.99% and a negative return on equity of 48.78%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FATE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fate Therapeutics by 20.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 42.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 8,790 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 5.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 25.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $297,000.

About Fate Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.