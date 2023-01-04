FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,272 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of FedEx by 121.6% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. American National Bank raised its position in shares of FedEx by 206.7% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its position in shares of FedEx by 220.0% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 160 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of FedEx from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $218.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $339.00 to $202.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.84.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

FedEx Price Performance

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at $268,844.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $177.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $266.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

