Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.80.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FNF. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Fidelity National Financial to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

FNF stock opened at $37.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Fidelity National Financial has a 1 year low of $34.51 and a 1 year high of $56.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.66 and a 200 day moving average of $38.54. The company has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.27.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.47). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.63%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 5,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total value of $207,080.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 271,325 shares in the company, valued at $10,158,408. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity National Financial

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 49.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 9,059 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 277,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,548,000 after purchasing an additional 48,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 278,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,319,000 after purchasing an additional 11,288 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

