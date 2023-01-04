Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF (BATS:FPFD) Shares Up 0.4%

Shares of Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF (BATS:FPFD – Get Rating) shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.89 and last traded at $19.88. 8,824 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $19.80.

Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.92 and a 200-day moving average of $20.30.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.