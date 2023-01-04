Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF (BATS:FPRO) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF (BATS:FPRO – Get Rating) rose 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.41 and last traded at $20.19. Approximately 6,332 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.13.

Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF (BATS:FPRO – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

