Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Price Target Cut to $47.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $48.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FITB. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $41.97.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

FITB opened at $32.64 on Tuesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.92 and a 12-month high of $50.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.05). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO James C. Leonard purchased 3,893 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.16 per share, with a total value of $125,198.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,478,087.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO James C. Leonard purchased 3,893 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.16 per share, with a total value of $125,198.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,478,087.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $365,073.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,486,535.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MQS Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 13,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $23,535,000. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,035,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,182,000 after acquiring an additional 47,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp



Fifth Third is a bank that's as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we've been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it's one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people, and focused community impact.

Featured Articles

