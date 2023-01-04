Financial Survey: SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) & Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH)

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) and SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Definitive Healthcare has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SoundHound AI has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Definitive Healthcare and SoundHound AI’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Definitive Healthcare $166.15 million 7.08 -$51.02 million ($0.27) -41.48 SoundHound AI N/A N/A -$980,000.00 N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

SoundHound AI has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Definitive Healthcare.

8.7% of SoundHound AI shares are held by institutional investors. 17.5% of Definitive Healthcare shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.0% of SoundHound AI shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Definitive Healthcare and SoundHound AI, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Definitive Healthcare 0 5 4 0 2.44 SoundHound AI 0 0 2 0 3.00

Definitive Healthcare presently has a consensus target price of $19.11, indicating a potential upside of 70.63%. SoundHound AI has a consensus target price of $5.33, indicating a potential upside of 307.12%. Given SoundHound AI’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SoundHound AI is more favorable than Definitive Healthcare.

Profitability

This table compares Definitive Healthcare and SoundHound AI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Definitive Healthcare -12.56% 0.69% 0.49% SoundHound AI N/A -3,813.52% -44.90%

Summary

SoundHound AI beats Definitive Healthcare on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Definitive Healthcare

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution. The company's platform offers 16 intelligence modules that cover functional areas, such as sales, marketing, clinical research and product development, strategy, talent acquisition, and physician network management. It serves biopharmaceutical and medical device companies, healthcare information technology companies, and healthcare providers; and other diversified companies comprising staffing and commercial real estate companies, financial institutions, and other organizations in the healthcare ecosystem. Definitive Healthcare Corp. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI, Inc. develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

