First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.00.

FAF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of First American Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on First American Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on First American Financial from $83.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th.

First American Financial Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:FAF opened at $53.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.21. First American Financial has a 12 month low of $43.54 and a 12 month high of $81.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.38.

First American Financial Announces Dividend

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 5.66%. Equities analysts forecast that First American Financial will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is currently 49.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First American Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in First American Financial by 135.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,184,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $141,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,338 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in First American Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $43,823,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in First American Financial by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,412,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $339,329,000 after acquiring an additional 605,253 shares in the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 5.3% in the first quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 10,850,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $703,297,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First American Financial by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,048,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,279,000 after buying an additional 311,624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

