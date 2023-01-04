First Bancorp Inc ME Reduces Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

First Bancorp Inc ME lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.9% of First Bancorp Inc ME’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. First Bancorp Inc ME’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $275,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 92,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,761,000 after purchasing an additional 41,709 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 470,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,846,000 after purchasing an additional 11,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $96,062,000. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 3.4 %

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $106.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.52 and a 200 day moving average of $98.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.11. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $64.10 and a 12-month high of $114.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.52.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.