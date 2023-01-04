First City Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

First City Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,760 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 4.1% of First City Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 5.6% during the third quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 17,826 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,919,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Home Depot by 2.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 48,157 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,288,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 2.0% in the third quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Home Depot by 1.3% in the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 41,467 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $11,442,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 0.3% in the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 15,774 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,353,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.24.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD opened at $315.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $323.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $414.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $313.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $298.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

