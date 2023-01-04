First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRMEP) Trading 0.3% Higher

Shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRMEPGet Rating) traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.58 and last traded at $25.58. 582 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 1,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.49.

First Merchants Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.51 and a 200-day moving average of $25.77.

First Merchants Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.4688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.33%.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as public finance. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

