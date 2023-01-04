First National Corp MA ADV Sells 453 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

First National Corp MA ADV trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,052 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Platform Technology Partners raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 5,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 2.5% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 0.7% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,081 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 1.4% during the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,760 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,280,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monte Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 5.6% during the third quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 17,826 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of HD opened at $315.91 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $414.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $313.21 and a 200 day moving average of $298.18.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on HD. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.24.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.