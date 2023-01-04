First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Price Target Increased to $162.00 by Analysts at Barclays

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $136.00 to $162.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

FRC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of First Republic Bank from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $168.00 to $148.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $145.80.

First Republic Bank Stock Performance

Shares of First Republic Bank stock opened at $121.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.96. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $106.86 and a 1-year high of $209.30. The company has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.07.

First Republic Bank Dividend Announcement

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in First Republic Bank during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 2,530.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 408.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

