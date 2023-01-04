FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Buys 121 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 7,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 20,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its stake in Chevron by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners lifted its stake in Chevron by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 11,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $173.99 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $119.66 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $178.80 and a 200-day moving average of $162.68.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 19.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.31%.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total value of $10,250,284.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total value of $10,250,284.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen lifted their target price on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.60.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

