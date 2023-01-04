Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Given New $89.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $61.00 to $89.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Five9 from $125.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Five9 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Five9 from $75.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Five9 from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Five9 from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $96.05.

FIVN stock opened at $69.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.47 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. Five9 has a 12-month low of $46.61 and a 12-month high of $144.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.73.

In related news, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 8,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $576,933.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 140,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,308,779.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Five9 news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 848 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total value of $55,518.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,583.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 8,715 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $576,933.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 140,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,308,779.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,434 shares of company stock valued at $1,499,308 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 2.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 10.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,784 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the first quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,438,000.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

