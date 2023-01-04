FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $3,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FLT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,528,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,161,682,000 after buying an additional 775,047 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,836,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,204,669,000 after buying an additional 228,606 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,466,000. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 174.9% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 183,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,579,000 after buying an additional 116,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,624,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,148,025,000 after buying an additional 111,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on FLT. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $265.00 to $226.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $278.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $196.00 to $188.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.08.

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:FLT opened at $183.19 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.54. The company has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.69 and a 52 week high of $265.30.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.61 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 42.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

