FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the November 30th total of 1,380,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 851,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on FMC. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FMC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.91.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total transaction of $66,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,588.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,502 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total transaction of $571,528.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,330,040.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total transaction of $66,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,588.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FMC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FMC by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,253,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,506,576,000 after purchasing an additional 99,473 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of FMC by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,561,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,222,062,000 after purchasing an additional 209,813 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of FMC by 5.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,913,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,172,769,000 after purchasing an additional 436,423 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of FMC by 14.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,085,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,126,000 after purchasing an additional 386,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in FMC by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,124,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,332,000 after acquiring an additional 61,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FMC opened at $124.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.81 and a 200 day moving average of $114.90. FMC has a 1 year low of $98.24 and a 1 year high of $140.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. FMC had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 29.34%. Research analysts forecast that FMC will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

FMC Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 44.87%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

