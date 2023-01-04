Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FL shares. Cowen raised their price target on Foot Locker from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Foot Locker to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Foot Locker to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Foot Locker Stock Down 2.0 %

Foot Locker stock opened at $37.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.87. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Foot Locker has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $47.42.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 1,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $42,138.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,468,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,223,643.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 462,235 shares of company stock valued at $14,895,356 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Foot Locker

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 93.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in Foot Locker during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

Further Reading

