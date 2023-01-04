FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Downgraded to Underperform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research lowered shares of FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $28.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FOXA. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of FOX from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of FOX from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of FOX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FOX currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.71.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $30.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.60. FOX has a 52-week low of $28.01 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.54 and its 200-day moving average is $32.19.

Institutional Trading of FOX

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.06. FOX had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that FOX will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in FOX by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in FOX by 2.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in FOX by 34.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the first quarter valued at approximately $723,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 6.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. 55.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.