Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €17.10 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.10 ($18.19) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

FME has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays set a €34.00 ($36.17) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €49.05 ($52.18) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($23.40) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($25.53) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €34.00 ($36.17) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Stock Down 0.5 %

FME opened at €30.25 ($32.18) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.37. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €25.95 ($27.61) and a 1-year high of €63.60 ($67.66). The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion and a PE ratio of 11.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €29.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €34.31.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.