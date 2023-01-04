Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Short Interest Up 6.3% in December

Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,280,000 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the November 30th total of 5,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 741,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.5 days. Approximately 7.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on FTDR. William Blair lowered shares of Frontdoor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James lowered shares of Frontdoor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Get Frontdoor alerts:

Frontdoor Price Performance

NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $21.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.13. Frontdoor has a 12-month low of $19.06 and a 12-month high of $39.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $484.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.31 million. Frontdoor had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 1,165.71%. Research analysts expect that Frontdoor will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTDR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 289.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Frontdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 246.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontdoor during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000.

Frontdoor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.