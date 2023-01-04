FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR) Shares Down 0.2%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $29.07 and last traded at $29.19. Approximately 4,948 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $29.25.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.20.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FAPR. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,162,000.
