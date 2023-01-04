FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (BATS:DAPR) Shares Down 0.3%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (BATS:DAPR – Get Rating) shares fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.31 and last traded at $29.36. 16,649 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $29.46.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.65.

Institutional Trading of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAPR. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 31,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April during the 3rd quarter valued at $643,000.

Featured Articles

