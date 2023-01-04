FuelPositive (OTCMKTS:NHHHF) Shares Up 7.2%

FuelPositive Co. (OTCMKTS:NHHHF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as 0.12 and last traded at 0.11. 365,700 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 339,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.10.

FuelPositive Trading Up 7.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of 0.11 and a 200-day moving average of 0.11.

FuelPositive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FuelPositive Corporation operates as a technology company that provides clean energy solutions. The company's clean technology solutions include green ammonia (NH3) for use in various industries and applications. Its lead product is a green ammonia production system that takes air, water, and electricity to produce a non-polluting chemical for various applications, including fertilizer for farming, a fuel for grain drying, a fuel for internal combustion engines, and a solution for grid storage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FuelPositive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelPositive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.