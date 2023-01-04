Fundamentun LLC Has $3.58 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Fundamentun LLC cut its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,719 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 7,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 20,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 11,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC raised their price objective on Chevron to $187.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. BNP Paribas cut Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

Chevron Stock Down 3.1 %

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total transaction of $10,250,284.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total transaction of $10,250,284.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX opened at $173.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $119.66 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $178.80 and a 200-day moving average of $162.68. The company has a market cap of $336.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.18.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 19.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

