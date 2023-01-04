F&V Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

F&V Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 6.3% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $16,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total value of $485,564.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,220.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chevron Stock Down 3.1 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Barclays raised their target price on Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their target price on Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen raised their price objective on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on Chevron to $187.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.60.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $173.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $336.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $119.66 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 19.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.31%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

