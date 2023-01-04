G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Price Target Cut to $31.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th.

G1 Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GTHX opened at $5.73 on Tuesday. G1 Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.84 and a 1 year high of $17.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.01 and a 200-day moving average of $9.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

G1 Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GTHX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.05. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 328.58% and a negative return on equity of 172.97%. The company had revenue of $23.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that G1 Therapeutics will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $175,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 116,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of G1 Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,878,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $419,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $550,000. Institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

