Galibier Capital Management Ltd. Purchases 6,441 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,900.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,780 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,441 shares during the quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its holdings in Alphabet by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 9,242 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Stone Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2,061.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,925.1% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 599,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,675,000 after purchasing an additional 570,223 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2,437.3% in the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 44,326 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 42,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.43.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $89.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.96. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $152.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,878,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 189,889 shares worth $8,486,706. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

