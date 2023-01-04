Games Workshop Group (OTCMKTS:GMWKF) Shares Up 1.6%

Games Workshop Group PLC (OTCMKTS:GMWKF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $104.75 and last traded at $104.75. 236 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Games Workshop Group from GBX 9,700 ($116.87) to GBX 8,700 ($104.82) in a report on Tuesday, September 27th.

Games Workshop Group Stock Up 1.6 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.45.

About Games Workshop Group

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells miniature figures and games in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Core and Licensing. The company offers games under the Warhammer: Age of Sigmar and Warhammer 40,000 names, as well as Horus Heresy, an off shoot of Warhammer 40,000.

