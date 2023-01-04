Garrett Motion (OTCMKTS:GTXMQ) versus China Zenix Auto International (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY) Head-To-Head Contrast

Garrett Motion (OTCMKTS:GTXMQ – Get Rating) and China Zenix Auto International (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Garrett Motion 0 0 0 0 N/A China Zenix Auto International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Garrett Motion 6.65% -6.89% 6.44% China Zenix Auto International -41.87% -40.07% -24.13%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.7% of Garrett Motion shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Garrett Motion shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Garrett Motion has a beta of 2.55, meaning that its stock price is 155% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Zenix Auto International has a beta of 2.6, meaning that its stock price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Garrett Motion $3.25 billion 0.00 $313.00 million $3.86 N/A China Zenix Auto International $271.18 million 0.20 -$61.16 million ($2.23) -0.46

Garrett Motion has higher revenue and earnings than China Zenix Auto International. China Zenix Auto International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Garrett Motion, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Garrett Motion beats China Zenix Auto International on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion, Inc. provides automobile technology. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing and selling engineered turbocharger, electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers. It offers light vehicle gasoline, light vehicle diesel and commercial vehicle turbochargers that enhance vehicle performance, fuel economy and drivability. The company was founded on March 14, 2018 and is headquartered in Rolle, Switzerland.

About China Zenix Auto International

China Zenix Auto International Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of steel wheels for commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: PRC Aftermarket Sales, PRC OEM Sales, and International Sales. The PRC Aftermarket Sales segment produces and sells steel and aluminum wheels to distributors. The PRC OEM Sales segment produces and sells steel and aluminum wheels to vehicle manufacturers. The International Sales segment manufactures wheels to distributors and vehicle manufacturers outside China. The company was founded on July 11, 2008 and is headquartered in Zhangzhou, China.

