General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut General Mills from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on General Mills from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut General Mills from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.57.

General Mills Stock Down 0.8 %

GIS stock opened at $83.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. General Mills has a 1-year low of $61.67 and a 1-year high of $88.34. The stock has a market cap of $49.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.34.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $2,585,177.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,121,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 9,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $734,602.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,625.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $2,585,177.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,045 shares in the company, valued at $6,121,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,823 shares of company stock worth $5,683,271 in the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Mills

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

