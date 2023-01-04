Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Price Target Raised to 3,600.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 3,450.00 to 3,600.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

GMAB has been the topic of several other reports. DNB Markets downgraded Genmab A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Cowen upped their price target on Genmab A/S to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. William Blair initiated coverage on Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Citigroup cut Genmab A/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Genmab A/S to a reduce rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genmab A/S has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $632.12.

Shares of Genmab A/S stock opened at $43.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.02. Genmab A/S has a 52-week low of $26.19 and a 52-week high of $47.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.78.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMAB. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the third quarter valued at $185,695,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the third quarter valued at $41,496,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the third quarter valued at $11,246,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 63.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 869,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,448,000 after acquiring an additional 338,902 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Genmab A/S by 7.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,952,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,433,000 after buying an additional 283,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

