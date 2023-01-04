Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Price Target Raised to 3,600.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 3,450.00 to 3,600.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
GMAB has been the topic of several other reports. DNB Markets downgraded Genmab A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Cowen upped their price target on Genmab A/S to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. William Blair initiated coverage on Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Citigroup cut Genmab A/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Genmab A/S to a reduce rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genmab A/S has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $632.12.
Shares of Genmab A/S stock opened at $43.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.02. Genmab A/S has a 52-week low of $26.19 and a 52-week high of $47.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.78.
Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.
