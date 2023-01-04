Geron Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:GERN)

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 8,275 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 135% compared to the typical volume of 3,519 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Geron

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Geron in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Geron in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Geron by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Geron in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Geron in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Geron to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Geron in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.75.

Geron Price Performance

GERN stock opened at $2.40 on Wednesday. Geron has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $3.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $914.96 million, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 0.76.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Geron had a negative net margin of 8,563.80% and a negative return on equity of 110.76%. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.12 million. Analysts anticipate that Geron will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

