Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Downgraded to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. DNB Markets cut shares of Getinge AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Getinge AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Finally, Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Getinge AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $281.67.

Getinge AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GNGBY opened at $19.97 on Tuesday. Getinge AB has a 1 year low of $15.87 and a 1 year high of $42.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.22.

About Getinge AB (publ)

Getinge AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:GNGBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $658.92 million during the quarter. Getinge AB (publ) had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 9.70%.

Getinge AB (publ) provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, and sterilization departments. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, logistic automation solutions, bioreactors, bioprocess control systems, bioprocess software, biobundles, bioprocess analytics, and perfusion systems; practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables, anesthesia machines, beating heart stabilizers and positioners, axius blower mister and coronary shunts, proximal seal systems, ceiling supply units, connected solutions, cleaning and disinfection products, packaging and sealing solutions, monitors and indicators, and SteriTec products.

