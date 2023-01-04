Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $44.91

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $44.91 and traded as high as $47.00. Gibraltar Industries shares last traded at $45.99, with a volume of 101,131 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ROCK shares. StockNews.com raised Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Gibraltar Industries from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Gibraltar Industries Trading Up 0.2 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $391.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.79 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 6.27%. Equities analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROCK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 323.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,625 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 12.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.