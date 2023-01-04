Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Downgraded to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $87.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America reissued a neutral rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $86.30.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ GILD opened at $85.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $107.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.45. Gilead Sciences has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $89.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.76.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.46. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.19%.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Gilead Sciences

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.