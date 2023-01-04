Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GILD. Argus upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $86.30.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of GILD stock opened at $85.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.76. Gilead Sciences has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $89.74. The company has a market capitalization of $107.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.45.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 38.51%. Analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 110.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Gilead Sciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 179.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 1,969.6% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 217.9% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

