Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $230.50.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GJNSY shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from 263.00 to 260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from 202.00 to 195.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from 220.00 to 225.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Get Gjensidige Forsikring ASA alerts:

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Stock Performance

Shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA stock opened at $19.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.64. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a 1 year low of $16.19 and a 1 year high of $26.74.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Company Profile

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA provides general insurance and pension products in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company operates through six segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, and Pension.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gjensidige Forsikring ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.