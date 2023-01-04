Glantus (LON:GLAN) Shares Down 1.6%

Glantus Holdings PLC (LON:GLAN – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 9.10 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 9.10 ($0.11). 444 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 54,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.25 ($0.11).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Glantus in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 9.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 25.39. The company has a market cap of £3.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Glantus Holdings PLC provides software as a service (SaaS) solution in Ireland, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company's solution assists corporates analyze, automate, and digitize their accounts payable function on its proprietary platform to recover lost working capital.

