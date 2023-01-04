Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Lowered to “Underperform” at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Global Payments from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Global Payments from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Global Payments to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Global Payments from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Global Payments from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $155.38.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $100.20 on Tuesday. Global Payments has a fifty-two week low of $92.27 and a fifty-two week high of $153.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $27.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 455.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.99.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.01). Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Global Payments will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 454.57%.

In other news, Director M Troy Woods purchased 5,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $95.26 per share, for a total transaction of $499,829.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 287,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,405,158.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. acquired 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $98.62 per share, with a total value of $335,308.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 38,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,840,262.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director M Troy Woods acquired 5,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $95.26 per share, for a total transaction of $499,829.22. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 287,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,405,158.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Continental Investors Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 6,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 117,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,493,000 after purchasing an additional 115,668 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Global Payments by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,531,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,475,000 after purchasing an additional 71,801 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global Payments by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,852,000 after purchasing an additional 23,524 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Global Payments by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 151,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,362,000 after purchasing an additional 11,662 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel increased its holdings in Global Payments by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 8,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

