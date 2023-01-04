Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GTACU) Trading 2.4% Higher

Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GTACU – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.44 and last traded at $10.44. 5,859 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 21,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.10.

Get Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth $140,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth $1,881,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter worth $326,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I by 4.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 140,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277 shares during the last quarter.

Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on technology companies that operate in the marketplace, financial technology, and software-as-a-service verticals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.