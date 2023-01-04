Golden Independence Mining (OTCMKTS:GIDMF) Trading 1.8% Higher

Golden Independence Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:GIDMF – Get Rating) traded up 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as 0.28 and last traded at 0.28. 400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 2,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.28.
Golden Independence Mining Stock Up 1.8 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 0.35 and a 200 day moving average price of 0.42.
Golden Independence Mining Company Profile
Golden Independence Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral property assets in Canada. It explores for gold and silver ores. The company also has an option to acquire 75% interest in the Independence gold project consisting of 14 unpatented lode claims and mill-site mining claims covering an area of approximately 960 acres located in Battle Mountain, Nevada.
